Bose introduces lightweight headset

Bose has introduced the Bose ProFlight Series 2 Aviation Headset designed for pilots operating in low to moderate noise conditions.
According to Bose officials, the Bose ProFlight Series 2 “is the most lightweight, compact and comfortable aviation headset Bose has ever produced.”
According to company officials, the ProFlight Series 2 offers numerous updates and enhancements, including:
- A much thinner, lighter, and more flexible cable, providing increased freedom of movement, improved on-head stability and lower on-head weight (4.5 ounces);
- Updates to tap control that improve the accuracy and responsiveness;
- Improved low mode noise cancellation;
- A non-Bluetooth headset variant
- An option for custom-molded eartips provided by Bose’s approved partner, Avery Sound
- Improvements to the carrying case for easier storage and transportation
- The addition of winglets on the mic boom to assist in correct mic alignment and adjustment with improved microphone muff attachment;
- A five-year warranty extending to owners of the original ProFlight Aviation Headset;
- Enhanced Bluetooth audio response.
The new headset is expected to be available beginning in September. Customers will be able to purchase the headset and the cables separately.
Also, original ProFlight Aviation Headset customers will have the option of upgrading to the ProFlight Series 2 cable at a discounted price and receive most of the updated features found in the new ProFlight Series 2 Aviation Headset.
Bose offers a 30-day flight trial to allow customers to experience the ProFlight Series 2 in their own flying environments.
The headset is priced at $1,045.95 at Sporty’s.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.