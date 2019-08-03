Video: Homebuilts take flight at Oshkosh

Didn’t make it to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year? Or maybe you were there, but missed the Homebuilt showcase during the Tuesday afternoon airshow.
Thanks to a new video from AirShowStuff.com, you can see the homebuilts flying at the big show.
