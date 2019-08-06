New owner, new name for KMOD FBO

MODESTO, California — Sky Trek Aviation at Modesto City-County Airport (KMOD) has a new owner and a new name: Modesto Jet Center.
Matt Bosco and Dan Kimmel, decades-long customers of Sky Trek Aviation, acquired the FBO from Jim Van Heukelem, Penny Weber, and John Rogers, who operated the company for more than 30 years. It is the only FBO at the airport.
At the helm of the team will be new general manager, John Earl. Earl has 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, having spent the last 20 years with Pacific States Aviation in Concord, California.
The new owners have “extensive” plans to update the FBO, according to Kimmel.
Modesto Jet Center will continue to offer fuel sales, line service, aircraft management, charter, and acquisition and brokerage services.
The maintenance and avionics division of Sky Trek Aviation will now be operated by Mather Aviation, company officials noted.
