Okie Derby prepares for takeoff

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 41st Okie Derby, an annual proficiency air rally, is set to take off Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Sundance Airport (KHSD).

The Oklahoma Chapter of the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines, brings pilots together for the derby, testing their aviation skills and raising money for the Wings of the Future Scholarship, which has garnered more than $75,000 since its inception, according to officials.

The derby takes off from Sundance Airport for the sixth consecutive year and its unique characteristics bring spectators from near and far to witness the action, officials add.

On rally day, pilots will take off at Sundance Airport, having been provided a predetermined course to fly. That course entails a route beginning at Sundance Airport in west Oklahoma City, and encompasses C.E. Page, Duncan and Watonga before heading back to the finish at Sundance.

Each entry predicts their fuel usage during flight and elapsed time to fly the course before they depart. The pilots are furnished with live GPS trackers from US Fleet Tracking, back as a sponsor of the derby again this year.

The company’s GPS tracking technology makes it possible for officials, as well as spectators, to view all participants during the rally, as it happens. The entrant who comes closest to their predictions wins the rally and walks away with a trophy, bragging rights, and 50 gallons of aviation fuel courtesy of Sundance Airport.

Proceeds from the derby will to to the Wings of the Future Scholarship Fund. According to officials, the chapter will award two $5,000 scholarships this year.

Registration is $50 for each plane. You can register at OkieDerby.com, where this is also information on the scholarship, last year’s derby, and tips for new derby participants.