Pilots wanted for simulator experiment

Iowa State University is conducting a study to examine pilot performance while using an enhanced flight vision system for approach and landing phases.
Participants will be asked to use a flight simulator to complete tasks and to answer questions.
The study, funded by a grant from the FAA, is being led by Dr. Michael Dorneich.
To participate you must be over 18 years old and have at least 10 hours of flight experience. You will be compensated $50 for about two hours.
The study is being conducted in Ames, Iowa.
If you are interested, contact Ramanathan Annamalai at P24experiment@iastate.edu.
