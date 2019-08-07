Picture of the Day: Aviation through a child’s eyes

Primavera Romero Montoto submitted the following photo and note: “I wanted to share my love for aviation with my 4-year-old daughter Emma. This was her very first experience at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019. I was unsure if she would like it at all. It was also my first time as a spectator, as I’ve worked them the past few years. This was a candid shot (taken by mommy) with her dad James, just as the jets flew over us. Her expression says it all, but she made sure to tell me that she would rather fly in a plane than watch them.”

