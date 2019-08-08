Hartzell Voyager prop STC’d for Cessna 185s

Hartzell Propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for a new three-blade aluminum Scimitar propeller for Cessna’s A185E/F Skywagon and AgCarryall aircraft.
Named the Voyager, the “custom-designed premium performance propeller provides improved performance with up to seven knots faster cruise speed, 10% better takeoff acceleration, and an exceptional climb rate,” according to company officials.
Introductory pricing is $13,900 for the new Voyager swept aluminum three-blade 86-inch diameter propeller, including polished spinner and all STC documentation. The new scimitar propeller can be reworked down to 84 inches in diameter if needed.
Hartzell Propeller President Joe Brown’s personal aircraft was utilized in the flight tests leading to the STC.
“I can’t wait to take the plane out to the backcountry and put it and our Voyager propeller through their paces,” he said.
