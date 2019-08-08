Picture of the Day: Power and Power

General Aviation News Publisher Ben Sclair captured this photo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, explaining: “The Saturday night airshow at OSH19 included an F-22 Raptor demonstration. The power it takes to maintain a high deck angle in the F-22 is nicely juxtaposed in front of mother nature’s raw power in the form of a thunderstorm cloud.”

