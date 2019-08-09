Phillips 66 introduces new oil pre-blended with Lycoming anti-wear additive

Phillips 66 Lubricants has introduced its newest aviation engine oil, Victory AW 20W-50, which offers the benefit of being pre-blended with a Lycoming anti-wear additive (LW-16702).

That means there’s no need to purchase, handle, and dose the additive separately, saving pilots time, money and frustration, company officials said.

The newest addition to the company’s aviation line is an ashless dispersant, multi-viscosity engine oil that provides faster oil circulation at low temperatures, reduced warm-up times, and cooler operating temperatures compared to single-grade oils, company officials noted. Consumption of oil is also reduced in most engines, they added.