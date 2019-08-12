Banyan to host free Aviation Career Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Banyan Pilot Shop, based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE), will host an aviation career day Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event is not a job fair, but an educational event to discover what South Florida flight schools, colleges, and businesses have to offer, company officials explain.

Officials note that 20 schools, colleges, and businesses are expected to participate in the aviation career day, including:

Air Force Association

Air Wisconsin Airlines

Broward College

CTI

Civil Air Patrol

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Flight Center Flight Academy

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

LAL

Miami Flight Academy

Piedmont

Phoenix East Aviation

Reva

Sky Eagle Aviation Academy

Presidential Aviation

Silver Lining Inflight Catering

A scene from last year’s Aviation Career Day.

This year’s event has expanded from information on flight training, maintenance and avionics technicians to include other jobs in aviation, such as accounting, catering, air ambulance, law, aircraft management, and charter services.

There will be speakers presenting information about STEM education, drones, and how to get started in general aviation.

In addition, Jeff Ramsden from the South Florida Business Aviation Association (SFBAA) will speak on how to prepare resumes for aviation positions.

Lunch will be provided compliments of SFBAA.

More than 20 companies are expected to participate in this year’s Aviation Career Day.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to visit each exhibitor and have an exhibitor passport stamped to be eligible for special drawings. Some of the prizes are a Stratus 2S GPS receiver, Banyan flight bags, and a Gleim Aviation X Plane Flight Training Course.

To register as an attendee for this free event, visit BanyanPilotShop.com/Aviation-Career-Day.

If you are an aviation company and would like to exhibit at this event, register at BanyanPilotShop.com/Aviation-Career-Day-Exhibitor-Registration.

Banyan Pilot Shop is hosting additional events this fall. On Oct. 12, 2019, there will be a simulator workshop on the installation and set-up of X-Plane. On Oct. 26-27, there will be a drone preparation class to prepare for the remote pilot knowledge test. Additional information on these events can be found on BanyanPilotShop.com.