Banyan to host free Aviation Career Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Banyan Pilot Shop, based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE), will host an aviation career day Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This free event is not a job fair, but an educational event to discover what South Florida flight schools, colleges, and businesses have to offer, company officials explain.
Officials note that 20 schools, colleges, and businesses are expected to participate in the aviation career day, including:
- Air Force Association
- Air Wisconsin Airlines
- Broward College
- CTI
- Civil Air Patrol
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- Flight Center Flight Academy
- Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
- LAL
- Miami Flight Academy
- Piedmont
- Phoenix East Aviation
- Reva
- Sky Eagle Aviation Academy
- Presidential Aviation
- Silver Lining Inflight Catering
This year’s event has expanded from information on flight training, maintenance and avionics technicians to include other jobs in aviation, such as accounting, catering, air ambulance, law, aircraft management, and charter services.
There will be speakers presenting information about STEM education, drones, and how to get started in general aviation.
In addition, Jeff Ramsden from the South Florida Business Aviation Association (SFBAA) will speak on how to prepare resumes for aviation positions.
Lunch will be provided compliments of SFBAA.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to visit each exhibitor and have an exhibitor passport stamped to be eligible for special drawings. Some of the prizes are a Stratus 2S GPS receiver, Banyan flight bags, and a Gleim Aviation X Plane Flight Training Course.
To register as an attendee for this free event, visit BanyanPilotShop.com/Aviation-Career-Day.
If you are an aviation company and would like to exhibit at this event, register at BanyanPilotShop.com/Aviation-Career-Day-Exhibitor-Registration.
Banyan Pilot Shop is hosting additional events this fall. On Oct. 12, 2019, there will be a simulator workshop on the installation and set-up of X-Plane. On Oct. 26-27, there will be a drone preparation class to prepare for the remote pilot knowledge test. Additional information on these events can be found on BanyanPilotShop.com.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.