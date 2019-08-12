Infinite Flight 19.3 delivers global HD imagery, upgraded cockpit graphics

Mobile flight simulator Infinite Flight has just released its third update for 2019. This version upgrades the imagery globally and enhances the cockpit graphics for those interested in flying an Airbus A320, according to company officials.

HD Imagery

Version 19.3 of Infinite Flight delivers 15m (meter per pixel) imagery for the entire globe. Not sure what that means? The following photos detail the difference.

Infinite Flight High Definition Imagery (15 meter per pixel). Southern Peru.

Infinite Flight Standard Definition Imagery. Southern Peru.

Animated Instruments

To prepare for the long awaited Airbus A350, developers have taken technology introduced with the XCub’s glass displays and applied it to the A320 family, company officials explain. This first iteration of glass instruments will include simplified versions of the aircraft’s PFD, MFD, ECAM, FMS, COM Radios, Chrono/Clock, and Autopilot standby altitude, altimeter, and airspeed controls.

Infinite Flight CubCrafters XCub panel.

Infinite Flight’s Airbus A320 cockpit panel.

Infinite Flight is a full-featured, multiplayer, mobile flight simulator available on Apple and Google devices. Cost is $4.99 and offers in-app purchases to unlock additional features.