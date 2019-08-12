General Aviation News

Scenes from the Ryan Field Fly-In

The Recreational Aviation Foundation held its annual Ryan Field Fly-In at 2MT1 in late June, attracting a “nice lineup” of aircraft, according to RAF officials.

Hiking, horseback riding, and a presentation from wildlife biologists about the regional grizzly bear population were some of the activities, along with a lot of good meals and camaraderie.

RAF co-founder and past director Chuck Jarecki was recognized for his long-term efforts building and maintaining the amenities at Ryan Field.

Glenn Brasch, the force behind AirportCourtesyCars.com and a frequent contributor to General Aviation News, captured these photos from the event:

