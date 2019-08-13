Avionics sales continue to surge

The Aircraft Electronics Association‘s second-quarter 2019 Avionics Market Report shows that total worldwide general aviation avionics sales topped $1.5 billion in the first six months of 2019.

That’s a 14% increase in total sales compared to the first six months of 2018, according to AEA officials.

During the second-quarter months of April, May and June, sales increased 14.8% compared to the same time a year ago.

“Avionics sales for general and business aviation have now seen an increase in year-over-year sales for 10 straight quarters,” said AEA President and CEO Mike Adamson. “In addition to the ADS-B workload, our AEA member repair stations continue to report an increasing number of full-panel retrofits with new electronic flight displays and digital autopilots, as well as continued interest with in-flight connectivity solutions.”

The dollar amount reported (using net sales price, not manufacturer’s suggested retail price) includes all business and general aviation aircraft electronic sales, including all component and accessories in cockpit/cabin/software upgrades/portables/certified and noncertified aircraft electronics; all hardware (tip to tail); batteries; and chargeable product upgrades from the participating manufacturers. The amount does not include repairs and overhauls, extended warranty or subscription services.

Of the more than $1.5 billion in sales during the first half of 2019, 52.7% came from the retrofit market (avionics equipment installed after original production), while forward-fit sales (avionics equipment installed by airframe manufacturers during original production) amounted to 47.3% of sales.

According to the companies that separated their total sales figures between North America (U.S. and Canada) and other international markets, 74.9% of the year-to-date sales volume occurred in North America (U.S. and Canada), while 25.1% took place in other international markets.