Fly with an airline pilot at KGNB

A free “Fly with an Airline Pilot Day” is slated for Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum at Granby/Grand County Airport (KGNB) in Colorado.
The volunteers of the Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum invite all age groups to the free and family-friendly event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Museum volunteer Aaron Skinner, who is an airline pilot, will help participants soar on one of the aviation museum’s flight simulators, donated by the Fantasy of Flight Foundation.
The Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum is in the former Rocky Mountain Airways airline terminal at the airport.
