Tecnam launches maintenance program

TECNAM U.S. has partnered with PistonPower to offer the Tecnam Airframe and Engine Program on all new delivered aircraft, as well as all in-service Tecnam aircraft.
Owners who opt for the new program pay an hourly rate based on utilization, which covers parts and labor for unscheduled and scheduled maintenance.
The program provides protection from unforeseen and unscheduled maintenance expenses, according to company officials. It also helps create predictability for a fixed budget for the aircraft’s operation.
US and Canadian buyers could select the Tecnam Airframe and Engine Program as an option at time of purchase, company officials add.
