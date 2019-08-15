Latest edition of World Directory of Light Aviation released

The new edition of the World Directory of Light Aviation, which includes a VTOL and Multicopter section, is now available.

The directory includes images, descriptions, and technical data on more than 1,000 aircraft, including ultralights, microlights, Light-Sport Aircraft, gyrocopters, certified aircraft, kit planes, trikes, gliders and motor-gliders, instruments, engines, propellers, and accessories, according to officials.

It also includes addresses of manufacturers, importers, associations, schools and much more, officials add.

The directory is available in English, French, and German. The Chinese version will be available at the end of September.

The new World Directory of Light Aviation 2019/2020 is available at selected bookstores and online. Price in the U.S. for online orders is $16.99 plus $7.35 postage.