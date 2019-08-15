Picture of the Day: Sunset over AirVenture

Matt Joiner submitted the following photo and note: “Enjoying a beautiful sunset over Oshkosh after a busy week at EAA AirVenture 2019. The Lycoming Engines’ team took a break to enjoy the final night airshow of the week and snapped this great picture.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.