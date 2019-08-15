Video: Valdez STOL competition 2019

Dmitry Kudryn of the CraveLife YouTube channel, just posted a video from the 2019 Valdez STOL competition. Dmitry says it was a “spectacular event with some great outside visitors.”

“Some of the highlights were Draco flown up by Mike Patey from Spanish Fork, Utah; Gary Ward in his MX2 from Georgia; a Pilatus PC6 flown all the way from Switzerland; and a lot of friends from across the border in Canada. It was a blast watching airplanes fly at their limits!”