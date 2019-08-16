Replacement mufflers for most Bonanzas approved

The FAA has approved a PMA for Aerospace Welding Inc. Minneapolis (AWI), allowing the company to manufacture replacement mufflers for Beechcraft Bonanzas.

The Studded Muffler and Smooth Can Muffler will fit most models of the Bonanza, according to company officials.

A complete list of the models approved for the replacement mufflers is available on each of the muffler’s page on the company’s website:

All AWI mufflers, shrouds, and exhaust stacks come with data tags for each part, specifying the company that manufactured the unit, its PMA number, installation eligibility, and the serial number of the part. The FAA certified replacements can be installed by any A&P mechanic.

Prices for the replacement mufflers range from $288 to $539.