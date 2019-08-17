Video: Weather information for pilots

A video recently posted to YouTube by the FAA is all about using weather information.

Presented by Delia Colvin, the almost 18-minute video notes that while pilots enjoy a wealth of weather information sources, having weather information available is only part of the weather decision-making equation.

“Knowing how to acquire, interpret, and make operational decisions based on weather information is essential to safe flying. This video acquaints general aviation pilots with available weather information sources and offers guidance on making well-informed weather decisions.”