General Aviation News

Video: Weather information for pilots

by Leave a Comment

A video recently posted to YouTube by the FAA is all about using weather information.

Presented by Delia Colvin, the almost 18-minute video notes that while pilots enjoy a wealth of weather information sources, having weather information available is only part of the weather decision-making equation.

“Knowing how to acquire, interpret, and make operational decisions based on weather information is essential to safe flying. This video acquaints general aviation pilots with available weather information sources and offers guidance on making well-informed weather decisions.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners