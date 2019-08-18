Picture of the Day: Early morning coffee

Jeff and Kari DeFreest submitted the following photo and note: “Early morning coffee in the Kootznoowoo Wilderness. The Tongass National Forest offers some great fly-in cabin rental opportunities. This is the view from the historic Big Shaheen Cabin on Hasselborg Lake on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska.”

