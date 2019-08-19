Colorado Aeronautics Division wins ‘Best Practices’ Award

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics has been presented the Airport Consultants Council (ACC) Agency Best Practices Award for innovative programs, positive culture, and its commitment to supporting Colorado’s airports in ways that benefit the entire aviation industry.

Since 2005, the award has been presented to 22 federal officials and agencies. This is the first time a state aviation agency has won the award, according to officials.

Aeronautics Division Director David Ulane (center) with ACC Chair Matt Wenham (left) and ACC President T.J. Shulz (right).

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics was nominated for the award based on Colorado’s effort to implement statewide aviation programs, including the Colorado Remote Tower Project, DEN Surplus Airport Equipment Program, Mountain Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) Program, Internship Program, and the Airport Sustainability Program.

The ACC Agency Best Practices Award recognizes industry partners within the FAA, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and other agencies for the work they do each day as they interact with the airport consultant community. Judging criteria include proven examples of initiating innovative projects, exemplifying teamwork within a cooperative and collaborative environment, and striving to promote streamlining in an effort to benefit all involved stakeholders, officials explain.