Picture of the Day: Summer fun on the grass

Andrew Lyons submitted the following photo and note: “Dropped into N41 in Waterbury, Connecticut, with my Cessna 172P on a beautiful August afternoon to stretch my legs and enjoy the weather for a bit. Great little airport with two grass runways in the hills north of Waterbury.”

