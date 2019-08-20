EAA Museum adds two record-breaking aircraft to collection

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The EAA Aviation Museum is displaying two new aircraft that made appearances during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019: The BlackFly from Opener and the AutoGyro MT-03 from AutoGyro GmbH.

BlackFly

The BlackFly is the first addition to the EAA Aviation Museum that operates entirely on electric power, according to museum officials.

This single seat, ultralight aircraft had its first manned flight in 2018 and is scheduled to be available for purchase to the public later this year. The BlackFly was on display outside the Urban Air Mobility exhibit at AirVenture 2019, providing a glimpse at the future of personal aerial vehicles.

The Blackfly on display during AirVenture 2018. (Photo by Mariano Rosales)

Opener displayed the BlackFly initially during AirVenture 2018 and then donated the aircraft to the EAA Aviation Museum during AirVenture 2019.

AutoGyro MT-03

The AutoGyro MT-03 is one of five AutoGyro aircraft on display at the EAA Aviation Museum, two of which (including the MT-03) are world record holding aircraft.

In 2019, Irishman Norman Surplus completed the first around-the-world journey flown in an AutoGyro. Surplus made his way through 32 countries over the nine-year journey across the globe.

The AutoGyro MT-03 will be on display in the museum through AirVenture 2020. The display features a map pinpointing the exact flight path and various stops Surplus made along the way.