Free giant RC model show at Air Force museum over Labor Day weekend

DAYTON, Ohio — Scale versions of some of history’s well-known aircraft will take to the skies over Labor Day weekend during the Giant Scale Radio-Controlled (RC) Model Aircraft Air Show, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

More than 100 pilots from across the country will entertain audiences as they perform maneuvers with RC jets, warbirds, bombers, helicopters, and gliders from all eras of aviation history, museum officials said.

The event is open to the public with free admission and parking.

Those interested in attending the show must enter through the main museum gate off Springfield Street, and follow the signs to the event area behind the museum. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information and photos from past events, click here.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts in more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum.