New edition of ‘Say Again Please’ released

Just released is the sixth edition of “Say Again, Please: Guide to Radio Communications” by author Bob Gardner.

In the book, Gardner explains how the ATC system works and teaches pilots what to say, what to expect to hear, and how to interpret and react to clearances and instructions.

Chapters cover communication etiquette and rules, understanding radio equipment, emergency situations, and both VFR and IFR communications and clearances.

Also included is a summary of the FAA’s communication facilities and their functions, airspace classifications and definitions, and the FAA’s recommended shorthand for copying clearances.

The softcover book is $19.95, while the eBook is $14.95. You can get both in a bundle for $29.95.