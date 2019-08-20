Picture of the Day: First flight

Richard Brown submitted the following photo and note: “My wife and I had the opportunity to take a couple of the young women from her church group flying in our Mooney. Neither one had ever been in a small plane before, and one had only flown commercial once as a very young child. We took them to Camarillo to watch the air show. This is departing Fullerton. You can feel their excitement!”

