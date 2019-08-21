Latest edition of Practical Safety Management Systems published

Just released by ASA is the second edition of “Practical Safety Management Systems.”

The advent of the safety management system (SMS) has affected all aviation sectors worldwide, ASA officials noted.

“It’s easy to be intimidated by the scope and complexity of SMS, but the second edition of Practical Safety Management Systems distills the concepts and principles into a practical working format,” officials said. “Universities and training organizations will find guidance and resources to create, implement, and maintain a functioning SMS.”

Beginning with an overview and history of SMS, chapters cover SMS components, costs and development process, approaches to safety culture, human factors, audits and evaluations, and more. Each chapter concludes with review questions.

Extensive case studies and references are provided throughout, with additional resources supplied in a “Reader Resources” webpage.

The softcover book is available for $39.95, while the ebook is $34.95. A bundle with both is available for $49.95.