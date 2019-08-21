Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission awards record amount in aviation education funding

OKLAHOMA CITY – This summer marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Teachers from the across the state brought the excitement of this anniversary into their classrooms to motivate young minds to broaden their skills base in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

With that in mind, officials at the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission believe this is the perfect time to inspire kids to become pilots, engineers, aviation mechanics, scientists, and astronauts. That’s why the commission awarded a record amount of education grants this year, according to officials.

“Fifty years ago, children were watching in their living rooms with their parents as Neil Armstrong became the first human to step on the moon. The Space Race and President Kenney’s challenge to win it by landing a man on the moon and returning home safely to the Earth within the decade of the 1960s, inspired generations of youth to become engineers, pilots, and yes, even astronauts. That workforce is retiring and we have a critical workforce shortage across Oklahoma and the nation in aviation and aerospace,” said Victor Bird, commission director. “The purpose of our aerospace and aviation education program is to make young Oklahomans aware of the opportunities in aerospace and encourage them to pursue those opportunities.”

Thirty-nine different entities were awarded Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants totaling over $299,235 from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC). The record amount of funds will be used to bring more school-aged children in Oklahoma to STEM careers, particularly those in aerospace and aviation.

Grants are for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education, commission officials explain.

“This year’s program received 46 applications by the May 31 deadline. That is a 30% increase over last year. Of those, 39 were recommended to the commission for approval,” said Adam Fox, Aviation Program Manager and Aviation Education Coordinator for the commission.

“Much like last year, the sum for funding requests was substantial, totaling $602,971. Eighteen applicants were new to the program, including the Boy Scouts of America Arbuckle Area Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Oklahoma WONDERtorium, Putnam City High School AFJROTC, and Cache and Sand Springs Public Schools,” Fox said.

OAC Commissioner Jerry Hunter, OAC Commissioner Jim Putnam, Melissa Pepper, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, OAC’s Adam Fox, Aerospace and Aviation Education Coordinator, and Shannon Evers, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma. The Girls Scouts received a $15,000 grant from the OAC this year.

Aviation and aerospace in Oklahoma supports 206,000 jobs with an average annual salary of $73,300.

“After a two-year study concluded in 2017 by the commission, we know that the aviation and aerospace industry in Oklahoma is responsible for $43.7 billion in annual economic activity. Workforce is critical to the viability of the industry,” said Bird.

Oklahoma invests more money in aerospace and aviation education than any other state, state officials say. Since FY2001, the commission has awarded more than $2.8 million in aerospace and aviation education grants.

This year’s grant recipients are: