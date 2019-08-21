SC pilot wins Sporty’s latest Flight Crew scholarship

Donna Holman of Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the latest recipient of a $2,500 scholarship awarded through her membership in Sporty’s Flight Crew program. Donna plans to put this money toward her flight instructor certificate so that she can continue to share her passion for aviation with others.

Donna is a 29-year veteran in teaching at a public school and is planning her retirement, during which she hopes to combine her teaching skill and love of aviation and work as a flight instructor.

She is a commercial pilot with an instrument rating. She and her husband own a 1968 Cessna Cardinal and, as an advanced ground instructor, she is working on producing a general aviation curriculum for her school district.

Donna explains her flight instructor plans this way: “I will help breathe life into the future of aviation and give fledgling pilots the opportunity to spread their flight wings on the way to an avocation or occupation in general aviation and beyond.”

Sporty’s Flight Crew is a three-level customer benefit program that rewards customers with access to training programs, unlimited free shipping, an on-call personal Sporty’s shopper, and more. The top two levels (gold and platinum) include the opportunity to apply for a $2,500 scholarship.

A basic membership is $49.99 a year. A gold membership is $199.99 a year, while the platinum membership is $299.99 a year.