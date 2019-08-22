Free Airport Adventure Day at KGNB

A free Airport Adventure Day for preschoolers has been slated for Sept. 6, 2019, at Granby/Grand County Airport (KGNB) in Colorado.

Because preschool children are so inquisitive and curious about the world around them, this is a perfect opportunity to see real airplanes and meet pilots, officials noted.

The annual Open House will be held rain or shine because the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum has a number of interactive “learn and do” aviation history activities for children.

This free community event begins at 10:30 a.m. in the former Rocky Mountain Airways airline terminal building.

The free event is hosted by the volunteers of the Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1267.