RAM Aircraft debuts Continental engine replacement parts

WACO, Texas — RAM Aircraft officials report the company has completed four Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) projects covering 158 replacement parts for Continental engines.

Parts included on these four PMAs are:

  • New crankcase for all models of IO-520/IO-550 and TSIO-520/TSIO-550 (front alternator type);
  • New crankcase studs and associated hardware;
  • New direct-drive gears: Internal gears for IO-520/IO-550 & TSIO-520/TSIO-550;
  • New oil pump components, including direct drive oil pump kit (housing and gears), direct drive oil pressure relief valve kit, and tach drive housing and gears;
  • New thru-bolts: Available as individual thru-bolts or complete overhaul sets for 200/470/520/550 engines; and
  • New pushrods and pushrod housings for 470/520/550 engines.

Call the RAM Parts Department for prices at 254-752-8381.

