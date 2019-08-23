Become a Garmin wizard

Sporty’s has partnered with Garmin to present new courses to make any pilot and aircraft owner an expert on Garmin avionics.

“Advanced avionics training was once reserved for specialty flight schools and training centers, but now pilots can learn on their own time and anywhere they may be because of the availability of Sporty’s courses on multiple mobile platforms,” says Sporty’s Vice President Eric Radtke. “eLearning lets you learn when you want, where you want and at your own pace.”

The new courses are:

Garmin TXi Flight Displays: This interactive TXi Essentials eLearning course provides initial instruction on the fundamental operation of these touchscreen displays. Pilots who complete this course will be able to confidently complete standard tasks encountered during a flight, from preflight tests to in-flight navigation according to Sporty’s officials. Price: $49.

Garmin G5000/G5000 Plus: These separate courses for the G5000 and the G5000 Plus with autothrottles go beyond the Pilot’s Guide to help maximize the benefits and capabilities of this system, according to Sporty’s officials.

Each course will introduce you to the overall G5000 system, provide an understanding of the specific Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) that comprise the system, describe the pilot-aircraft interface, and present a flight scenario that demonstrates use of the system during a typical flight. Price: $549.

Garmin Aviation Weather Radar: This course will introduce you to radar fundamentals, operational principles, industry-standard practices and operational considerations and techniques for all phases of flight, Sporty’s officials explain.

The course also addresses the features, functions and operation of three of Garmin’s airborne weather radars — GWX 70, GWX 75 and GWX 80 — as well as reviewing techniques employed for managing weather threats. Price: $149.

Each of the courses incorporates a combination of scenario-based video training, interactive exercises, and review quizzes, according to Sporty’s officials.

After successful completion, pilots will receive a completion certificate, which many insurance companies require when checking out in a new aircraft.