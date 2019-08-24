Date, venue revealed for FlightSimExpo 2020

After welcoming almost 1,700 pilots and flight simmers to Orlando in 2019, FlightSimExpo returns to its Las Vegas roots in 2020.
The third annual FlightSimExpo will take place at Tropicana Las Vegas on June 12-14, 2020.
“We are once again excited to bring FlightSimExpo back to Las Vegas, and to the city voted on by the community,” says Phil Coyle, co-founder of FlightSimExpo. “We used social media, surveys, and email conversations with developers over the past several months to pick the date and location that the community wanted most.”
FlightSimExpo’s conference and tradeshow will be held all day on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. An add-on series of seminars called Captains’ Corner will take place on the afternoon of Friday, June 12, according to officials, who noted there is no tradeshow floor access on June 12.
A detailed event schedule will be released as the event approaches, officials added.
Registration begins in December. Rates are the same as in 2019: A limited number of $50 tickets, followed by $70 all-weekend registrations. Officials encourage attendees to sign up for the mailing list to receive an email when tickets become available.
Organizers have posted a video of all 2019 Saturday and Sunday seminars on YouTube.
