Picture of the Day: Flying Tiger

Kent Shoemaker submitted the following photo and note: “A P-40 in Flying Tiger markings. This bird flew into EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 and commanded a lot of attention among the P-51s and T-6s.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.