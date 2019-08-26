Kid’s Air Faire ignites the spark in the next generation

For several years now, the Hiller Aviation Museum has a summer event called the Kid’s Air Faire. Timed in conjunction with its aviation summer camp programs, it is a great way to ignite the aviation spark in the next generation of young people.

Several aircraft showed up for the festivities at San Carlos Airport (KSQL) in California.

A Cessna 172S Skyhawk from San Carlos Flight Center at the Kids Air Faire.

The San Carlos Flight Center, a local FBO, brought one of its Cessna 172 Skyhawks, along with a team to educate folks about airplanes and flight instruction.

A Cirrus SR20 from JATO Aviation taxies into position on the museum’s compass rose.

JATO Aviation, the local Cirrus partner, brought over an SR20 to showcase technical advancements in general aviation.

Attendees of the Kids Air Faire converged on the Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin from both port and starboard.

By far, the most popular aircraft of the day was a US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin that landed and taxied in to the crowd’s delight.

The museum’s hapless Cessna 177B Cardinal received a makeover from many underage artists during the Kid’s Air Faire.

The museum also has a static display Cessna Cardinal that became a blank canvas for hand painting by attendees, young and old. This has been very popular with the kids and luckily no paint was carried over to neighboring aircraft.

The “after” photo of the museum’s Cessna 177B Cardinal. Luckily no neighboring planes were tagged.

This was also the Air Faire premiere for the museum’s latest acquisition, a 1968 Aero Commander 500 that was opened up for visitors.

A potential pilot checks out the vintage 1968 instrument panel of the museum’s Aero Commander 500.

There were also food trucks, the requisite bounce houses, a Bookmobile, and several first responder agencies that came in to greet the little ones and hand out tons of stickers.

The Hiller Aviation Museum’s Flight Sim Zone saw brisk business, maybe it was the F-4 Phantom flights?

This was a successful event that will hopefully inspire a future generation of pilots and aviation professionals.