Kid’s Air Faire ignites the spark in the next generation

For several years now, the Hiller Aviation Museum has a summer event called the Kid’s Air Faire. Timed in conjunction with its aviation summer camp programs, it is a great way to ignite the aviation spark in the next generation of young people.
Several aircraft showed up for the festivities at San Carlos Airport (KSQL) in California.
The San Carlos Flight Center, a local FBO, brought one of its Cessna 172 Skyhawks, along with a team to educate folks about airplanes and flight instruction.
JATO Aviation, the local Cirrus partner, brought over an SR20 to showcase technical advancements in general aviation.
By far, the most popular aircraft of the day was a US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin that landed and taxied in to the crowd’s delight.
The museum also has a static display Cessna Cardinal that became a blank canvas for hand painting by attendees, young and old. This has been very popular with the kids and luckily no paint was carried over to neighboring aircraft.
This was also the Air Faire premiere for the museum’s latest acquisition, a 1968 Aero Commander 500 that was opened up for visitors.
There were also food trucks, the requisite bounce houses, a Bookmobile, and several first responder agencies that came in to greet the little ones and hand out tons of stickers.
This was a successful event that will hopefully inspire a future generation of pilots and aviation professionals.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.