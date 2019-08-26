Pilot hits fence after aborted takeoff

According to the pilot, during the takeoff roll at the airport in Rexburg, Idaho, about 2,100′ down the 4,210′ runway, the airplane had accelerated to 65 knots.

The Beech C23 remained in ground effect for about 1,000 more feet, but would not climb.

The pilot feared the airplane would hit obstacles beyond the end of the runway, so he aborted the takeoff.

During landing, the airplane bounced, and when it descended back to the runway, the pilot immediately applied the brakes.

The airplane exited the left side of the runway before reaching the runway threshold. It continued about 120′ and then hit a fence.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the lower left fuselage.

The METAR at the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 200° at 8 knots, and the temperature was 73°F. The field elevation was 4,862′, and the density altitude was 6,682′.

According to the Pilot’s Operating Handbook, under the reported weather conditions, the minimum ground roll was about 2,249′, and the minimum distance to clear a 50′ obstacle was about 3,701′. Further, the normal distance to land would have been about 901′.

According to FAA-H-8083-25A, The Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge, Chapter 10 (Aircraft Performance) page 16: The most critical conditions of landing performance are combinations of high gross weight, high density altitude, and unfavorable wind. These conditions produce the greatest required landing distances and critical levels of energy dissipation required of the brakes. In all cases, it is necessary to make an accurate prediction of minimum landing distance to compare with the available runway. A polished, professional landing procedure is necessary because the landing phase of flight accounts for more pilot-caused aircraft accidents than any other single phase of flight.

Probable cause: The pilot’s delayed decision to land the airplane with insufficient runway remaining after realizing the airplane wasn’t climbing.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA500

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.