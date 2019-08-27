Crosswind landing bends plane

The student pilot of the tailwheel-equipped CubCrafters CC11-100 was practicing crosswind takeoffs and landings with the flight instructor.

During the second landing at the airport in Hillsboro, Oregon, a few feet above the runway on short final, the airplane’s nose turned sharply to the left.

The student reported that his flight instructor yelled a command, took over the controls, and added full power.

The flight instructor reported that, after he took the flight controls, he attempted to go around but was unsuccessful.

The airplane continued to the left through low brush and down an embankment. The tailwheel struck the edge of the embankment, and the airplane then nosed over.

Both wings and wing struts sustained substantial damage.

The student pilot and flight instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

An automated weather observation station located about 7 miles north of the airport reported that, about 8 minutes after the accident, the wind was from 310° at 11 knots. The airplane landed on runway 2.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control while landing in crosswind conditions and the flight instructor’s delayed remedial action.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA507

This August 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.