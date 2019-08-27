Picture of the Day: After the rain

Michael Hamlett submitted the following photo and note: “This is one of my favorite photos of my 1965 PA28-140 N6577W. This photo was taken just after a storm passed through at Raleigh Executive Airport in Sanford, N.C., on June 13, 2019, at 6:55 p.m. The photo captures the wet ramp, rain drops on the fuselage, and setting sun reflecting off the white exterior. I never did get to fly that day, due to storms building and passing over, but it’s still a great evening any time I’m at the airport.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.