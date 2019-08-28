DeltaHawk Engines donates to Young Eagles

General Aviation News

DeltaHawk Engines is donating $2,500 to Young Eagles.

The money was raised at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 from EAA chapter members who visited with DeltaHawk at the Chapters Pavilion and the DeltaHawk booth during the show.

The money will be used to support volunteer field expenses.

(L to R) Young Eagle Marley Campbell and EAA Chapter 534 pilot Judie Betz get ready for takeoff for Marley’s first flight.

DeltaHawk sponsored the EAA Camp Scholler Chapters Pavilion to connect with chapter members.

“The success of the Young Eagles program is possible not only through the dedicated efforts of EAA member volunteers, but by the support of companies throughout the aviation community,” said Brian O’Lena, EAA’s manager of Young Eagles and Eagle Flights. “DeltaHawk’s generosity is helping grow the next generation of aviation by supporting our efforts and our volunteers.”

