AeroLEDs SunSpot 36, 46 EASA certified

BOISE, Idaho — AeroLEDs‘ SunSpot 36 and 46 series landing and taxi lights are now EASA certified for Part 23 aircraft.

The SunSpot is designed to be a drop-in replacement for aircraft with existing PAR 36 or PAR 46 LED lights.

AeroLEDs SunSpot 36 landing light.

AeroLEDs SunSpot 46 landing light.

The LX series is always on, while the HX series includes the option to “pulse” or “wigwag” the light for maximum visibility while in flight, according to company officials.