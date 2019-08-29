Protect your 172’s tail

Whether you are Cessna 172 owner/operator or a flight school with a whole fleet of 172s, a tail strike will slow you down. Literally and figuratively.

Middle Forks Mods Cessna 172 Tail Slide.

Oftentimes the aft bulkhead is damaged beyond repair. Replacing the bulkhead — and possibly the tail cone and elevators — is time consuming and costly.

Tail Slide 172 Series with optional Abrasion Guard.

Middle Fork Mods’ newly STC’d Cessna Tail Slide 172 Series is made from aluminum and weighs just 1.9 pounds. Designed to help prevent damage from an accidental tail strike, it fits on every 172, 172RG, 175, T-41, and Hawk XP.

Here’s the Tail Slide looks like on the tail of a Cessna 206.

For those who operate almost exclusively from hard surface runways, an optional abrasion guard (172 model only) is made from abrasion resistant steel and weighs just one-half pound, company officials note.

Installation averages about six hours. The Tail Slide 172 Series costs $1,500 and includes all mounting hardware, one paint stencil, and appropriate paperwork. The abrasion guard is $75.