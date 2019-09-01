Picture of the Day: My airplane guard

Gary Lanthrum submitted the following photo and note: “Barna is the first rescue puppy we picked up in our Maule to adopt for ourselves. She loved her first flight and is now our dedicated airport dog in Washington State.”

