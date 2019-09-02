Picture of the Day: Too old? No!

DeeAnn Cox submitted the following photo and note: “Instructor David Clark with his student DeeAnn after her first solo. At 57 this student, a former flight attendant, is the wife of a pilot and mother to a pilot and a flight attendant.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.