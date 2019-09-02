Sustainable fuel demo slated at KJAC

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – Avfuel will make sustainable aviation fuel available at Jackson Hole Airport (KJAC) Sept. 3-4, 2019.

For the event, Avfuel will supply 7,300 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Jackson Hole Aviation to fuel airplanes flying in and out of the airfield during the demonstration days.

“We’re committed to raising awareness on the viability of sustainable aviation fuel,” said Keith Sawyer, manager of alternative fuels for Avfuel. “Events like these show that the product exists, it is safe, it is simply jet fuel and it provides a great benefit to our environment. By raising awareness, we’re hoping to garner commitments from more operators to use SAF and present those commitments to producers, in essence saying: ‘Here are our customers. The demand is there. We simply need the supply.’”

Supply continues to be the most challenging hurdle to bringing SAF to market on a commercial scale, according to Avfuel officials. By focusing on commitments, Avfuel hopes to encourage further production for greater sustainable representation in the fuel supply chain, officials explain.

This SAF demonstration is held in conjunction with the airport’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its new underground stormwater detention and filtration system on Sept. 3. The new system will capture stormwater runoff from both the operational and public areas of the airport, preserving the land and environment surrounding the airport.

Avfuel sources it concentrated SAF from Gevo, and blends it with petroleum-based jet fuel. The mixture is then tested for fuel quality and to ensure it meets ASTM D1655 standards.

Created from corn starch, for every 1 million gallons of the concentrated SAF that is produced, approximately 20 million pounds of animal feed and protein is sold into the food chain, and the final jet fuel product burns cleaner, reducing carbon emissions released into the atmosphere, according to Avfuel officials.