Video: Preparing for the National Aviation Heritage Invitational

Jeff Lee of LiveAirShowTV just posted a video on YouTube that previews some of the planes expected to participate in the 20th annual National Aviation Heritage Invitational (NAHI). The invitational returns to the Reno Air Races this year, slated for Sept. 11-15, 2019.

“The really big news is that Smithsonian Air & Space Magazine is sponsoring the People’s Choice Trophy this year and will conduct the voting online,” Jeff reports.

Check out the video below, which gives a look at some of the airplanes expected to be on the ramp.