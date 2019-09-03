Latest edition of ‘The Instrument Flight Manual’ released

Just released is the eighth edition of “The Instrument Flight Manual” by
Bill Kershner.
Updated by William C. Kershner, the new edition presents the basics of instrument flying with illustrations that aid understanding, according to officials with ASA.
Subjects include airplane performance and basic instrument flying, navigation and communications, clearances, planning IFR flight, and carrying out the instrument flight from preflight, takeoff and departure, en route, through to the approach and landing phases.
This book also helps prepare students for the knowledge and practical tests, with an opportunity to practice a scenario IFR flight, including clearances, according to ASA officials.
Additionally, an “Instrument Rating Syllabus” is provided for the instrument trainee and the CFII.
The softcover 384-page book is priced at $39.95, while the eBook is priced at $34.95. You can get both in a bundle for $49.95.
