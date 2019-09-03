General Aviation News

NBAA activates its hurricane response database

As Hurricane Dorian impacts the Bahamas, Florida, and the Southeastern United States, the National Business Aviation Association has activated its Humanitarian Emergency Response Operator (HERO) database.

This compiles information on business aviation companies that are ready to assist with flying in supplies and other efforts in the wake of the storm. This information is then shared with organizations coordinating relief efforts.

You can register for the hurricane response database on the NBAA’s website, as well as find out information on ways you can help.

