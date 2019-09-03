Picture of the day: Blakesburg

Jim Roberts sent us this photo, taken during the Labor Day weekend at the annual fly-in at Antique Airfield in Blacksburg, Iowa. This was the 67th year for the fly-in, hosted by the Antique Airfield Association and the Airpower Museum. Look for a story from the fly-in soon from Jim.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.