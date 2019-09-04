uAvionix offers free pingRX ADS-B receivers for Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts

uAvionix is offering free pingRX Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) ADS-B receivers to first responders and unmanned aerial systems service organizations participating in rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

pingRX is a dual-frequency ADS-B receiver intended for use onboard a drone.

Retailing for $249 and weighing 5 grams, pingRX can provide the operator with a digital view of ADS-B equipped aircraft in the airspace up to hundreds of miles away, according to uAvionix officials.

When integrated with a compatible autopilot, such as ARDUPILOT, Pixhawk, PX4, or the Cube, local ADS-B traffic is displayed on the Ground Control Station (GCS) display.

uAvionix is offering a free pingRX to each organization assisting in Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

The FAA’s mandate for ADS-B Out equipage on manned aircraft has a deadline of Jan. 1, 2020, so equipage levels are high, company officials noted. However, they cautioned users that equipage is not at 100%, so reliance on ADS-B as a sole means of Detect and Avoid (DAA) is not advised.

In 2017, in response to Hurricane Harvey’s landfall in Houston, drones were used extensively for the first time in recovery and rescue efforts. The use of drones has continued to grow in response to hurricane efforts ever since, officials said.

“Over the past few years, the use of drones in hurricane and natural disaster recovery efforts has increased significantly due to the value of the real-time data collected in combination with ease of deployment,” said Christian Ramsey, uAvionix president. “First responders and recovery crews will undoubtedly work tirelessly for weeks in response to Dorian. We hope to make these efforts just a bit safer and encourage good airspace safety practices with the use of the pingRX systems.”

First responders and UAS service organizations can contact uAvionix at responseteam@uavionix.com for details on the offer.